Georgia

Biden DOJ to Sue Georgia Over Common-Sense Election Integrity Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden DOJ to Sue Georgia Over Common-Sense Election Integrity Law

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Update: Governor Kemp responded to the Biden administration's attempt at "weaponizing the Department of Justice." The governor said that the lawsuit is designed to carry out Democrats' "far-left agenda" and that it "undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."

Original Post: The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is planning to sue Georgia over the newly-signed voting reform law. The lawsuit is being spearheaded by DOJ Civil Rights Division head Kristen Clarke, Associate AG Vanita Gupta, and Deputy Assistant AG Pamela Karlan. 

AG Garland claimed that Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in March, is intended to deny people of color the right to vote.

The Biden administration and Democrats nationwide have launched a misinformation campaign on the new voting law. The provisions actually expand voting access with increased poll hours and weekend voting. Garland urged Congress to pass more partisan provisions that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Garland said previously that “voting rights” would be a top priority for the DOJ under Biden's adminisration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Pro-Trump Protesters Give Kamala Harris a Brutal Welcome to El Paso
Julio Rosas
Deal or No Deal: Biden and Pelosi's Bait-and-Switch on Infrastructure
Guy Benson

'What Did I Just Watch?': McEnany Reacts to Biden's Bizarre Behavior at Press Conference
Leah Barkoukis
Harris Claims Her Trip to El Paso Isn't a 'New Plan'
Katie Pavlich
AOC Seeks to Cancel Biden's Infrastructure Win Over Lack of 'Diversity'
Zach Bauder
Cruz Introduces Legislation to Block Federal Funding for 'Inherently Bigoted' Critical Race Theory
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular