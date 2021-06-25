Biden DOJ to Sue Georgia Over Common-Sense Election Integrity Law

Update: Governor Kemp responded to the Biden administration's attempt at "weaponizing the Department of Justice." The governor said that the lawsuit is designed to carry out Democrats' "far-left agenda" and that it "undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."

“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress — and failed.” @GovKemp’s response to @TheJusticeDept’s lawsuit in opposition to Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. ?? #gapol pic.twitter.com/H3WzGqddoE — Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) June 25, 2021

Original Post: The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is planning to sue Georgia over the newly-signed voting reform law. The lawsuit is being spearheaded by DOJ Civil Rights Division head Kristen Clarke, Associate AG Vanita Gupta, and Deputy Assistant AG Pamela Karlan.

AG Garland claimed that Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in March, is intended to deny people of color the right to vote.

BREAKING: Garland: "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," alleging "changes to Georgia's election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color." https://t.co/ZTGSAR0Tx1 pic.twitter.com/5ixA1x0qbb — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021

The Biden administration and Democrats nationwide have launched a misinformation campaign on the new voting law. The provisions actually expand voting access with increased poll hours and weekend voting. Garland urged Congress to pass more partisan provisions that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Garland urges Congress to restore voting protections that were lost in 2013 Supreme Court decision striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act



He says if those rules were still in place, Georgia's new voting laws likely "would never have taken effect" https://t.co/PVD7Z6wZVZ pic.twitter.com/I93plEHkvK — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2021

Garland said previously that “voting rights” would be a top priority for the DOJ under Biden's adminisration.