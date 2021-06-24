Bipartisan Group of Senators Reach Deal With Biden on Infrastructure

President Joe Biden and a group of bipartisan senators reached a deal on the price tag of an infrastructure package on Thursday, after weeks of negotiations. The president touted bipartisan agreement between a group of 5 Republicans and 5 Democrats.

“We’ve struck a deal. A group of senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

This bipartisan agreement represents the largest investment in public transit in American history. The largest investment in rail since the creation of Amtrak. It will deliver high speed internet to every American home and replace 100% of our nation’s lead pipes. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

“We made serious compromises on both ends,” on an infrastructure bill, President Biden says after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators. “I want to thank each and every one of them” https://t.co/fXu25NlWh5 pic.twitter.com/BlwhqbBDKE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2021

The package totals $579 billion in new spending.

White House top lines on the bipartisan infrastructure framework: pic.twitter.com/EjQuTF5VTN — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 24, 2021

NEW: Final numbers of the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached by the WH & senators, obtained by @NBCNews.



-$579b in new spending

-$312b for transportation

-$266b for other infra



Payfors include stricter tax enforcement & unused COVID relief money. Gas tax & EV tax are out. pic.twitter.com/wkQXimI9LP — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) June 24, 2021

The president is slated to speak further about the proposal later on Thursday. Thus far, the proposal does not have 60 votes of support in the Senate.