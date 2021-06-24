Senate Republicans

Bipartisan Group of Senators Reach Deal With Biden on Infrastructure

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Jun 24, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden and a group of bipartisan senators reached a deal on the price tag of an infrastructure package on Thursday, after weeks of negotiations. The president touted bipartisan agreement between a group of 5 Republicans and 5 Democrats.

“We’ve struck a deal. A group of senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

The package totals $579 billion in new spending.

The president is slated to speak further about the proposal later on Thursday. Thus far, the proposal does not have 60 votes of support in the Senate.

