GOP Lawmakers Slam Harris For Months-Long Delay in Announcing Border Visit

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 10:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 After 91 days of avoiding the crisis at the southern border while serving as the Biden administration’s point person, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she will finally visit the border. Republican lawmakers took note of Harris’ months-long delay in doing the job she was appointed to, and pointed out that House and Senate Republicans have taken multiple trips to the border.

Harris' trip announcement comes after former President Trump revealed that he will visit the border next week, as Jim Jordan noted.

