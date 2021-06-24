GOP Lawmakers Slam Harris For Months-Long Delay in Announcing Border Visit

After 91 days of avoiding the crisis at the southern border while serving as the Biden administration’s point person, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she will finally visit the border. Republican lawmakers took note of Harris’ months-long delay in doing the job she was appointed to, and pointed out that House and Senate Republicans have taken multiple trips to the border.

We need the Administration to finally take this seriously, and I’ll continue to urge them to come to the table and support any efforts to secure our border. Each day they refuse to act, migrants are dying on this dangerous trek. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) June 23, 2021

And it only took...91 days.



Maybe soon the "Border Czar" will be able to answer the questions @GOPOversight has been asking for months about how she plans to address the border crisis? https://t.co/lVGKUSaKNT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 23, 2021

I hope that during this visit, the Vice President will speak with local law enforcement officers, CBP and elected officials and listen to the real effects of Biden’s open border policies. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 23, 2021

VP Kamala Harris should have visited the border months ago.



She now has a chance to see what 100+ Repubs have witnessed firsthand: the Biden admin's open-border policies have created a crisis where children are endangered, families are exploited, and drug cartels are emboldened. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 23, 2021

After all that, @VP isn’t even going to the right place. Here’s a map. pic.twitter.com/UpA02XLbEH — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 23, 2021

It took:



600,000 + illegal crossings



463,000lbs + of drugs seized



Dozens of U.S. Senators and House members traveling to the southern border



And mounting pressure from the American people for Kamala to finally schedule a trip to the border. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 23, 2021

Harris' trip announcement comes after former President Trump revealed that he will visit the border next week, as Jim Jordan noted.