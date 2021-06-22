NRSC
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 11:15 AM
Poll of Battleground States Shows GOP Has the Momentum on the Issues

Republicans are gearing up for the fight for power in the 2022 midterm elections, as the Biden administration continues to endorse far-left legislative items. Two GOP campaign committees, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the Republican Governors Association (RGA), found recently that voters are rejecting the Biden administration's agenda. 

The poll conducted by the two committees found that "wasteful spending, open borders, anti-Israel rhetoric, and Critical Race Theory" are not popular among voters. The survey also showed that voters are more likely to elect a Republican candidate in order to hold the Biden administration accountable; this includes 50 percent of independent voters. 

The poll of 26 battleground states also showed bad news for the Biden administration. Sixty-two percent of independent voters believe that the country is on the "wrong track," as RGA Chair Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) pointed out. 

"The fact that 62% of independents see the country going in the wrong direction is consequential," Ducey said. "I don't think there's ever been a greater contrast between Republican governors and Democrat governors than we have right now. Republican governors are getting people back to work. Americans vote with their feet, the top five states where people are moving to are Republican-led states. The direction of the country favors us."

NRSC Chair Rick Scott (R-FL) echoed Ducey's message, arguing that the Biden administration is "out of touch" with Americans.

"The Biden Administration, along with Democrats in Washington and across the country, are out of touch with Americans. Americans don’t want or need more government control of their lives."

Fifty percent of the same voters have an unfavorable view of President Biden. All of the administration's hefty spending proposals also received negative scores with voters.

Most Popular