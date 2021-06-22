Poll of Battleground States Shows GOP Has the Momentum on the Issues

Republicans are gearing up for the fight for power in the 2022 midterm elections, as the Biden administration continues to endorse far-left legislative items. Two GOP campaign committees, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the Republican Governors Association (RGA), found recently that voters are rejecting the Biden administration's agenda.

The poll conducted by the two committees found that "wasteful spending, open borders, anti-Israel rhetoric, and Critical Race Theory" are not popular among voters. The survey also showed that voters are more likely to elect a Republican candidate in order to hold the Biden administration accountable; this includes 50 percent of independent voters.