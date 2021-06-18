Florida

Watch: DeSantis Challenger Confronted With Inconvenient Data on Florida's COVID Response

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Watch: DeSantis Challenger Confronted With Inconvenient Data on Florida's COVID Response

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), who is currently vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge GOP Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in 2022, was confronted with inconvenient data surrounding the incumbent’s COVID response. Fried’s main line of attack against DeSantis thus far has been pandemic response, but the data, unemployment, and death rate all refute her claims. 

Fried was confronted about her assertions during an appearance on CNN, when host Poppy Harlow took her to task.

“The data backs it up,” Harlow said of DeSantis’ COVID policies. “Florida has a 4.8 percent unemployment rate, well below the national average. The per-capita death rate from COVID-19 is 27th, nowhere near the highest. Do you [Fried] think he deserves credit for that?”

Despite the clear data, Fried argued that DeSantis deserves no credit.

“No, I don’t think he deserves credit,” Fried said, arguing that DeSantis employed a “laissez-faire, hands off” approach to pandemic response. She went on to avoid acknowledging the real data that clearly shows that DeSantis’ approach, rather than mass lockdowns, worked. 

DeSantis recently called Fried a "lockdown lobbyist."

“She does nothing, all she does is emote on social media. She’s a lockdown lobbyist. I’ve done more in my first week as governor than she has in her entire time as AG commissioner.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's What the Chinese Defector Has Reportedly Given Us About COVID...But Also on Joe and Hunter Biden
Matt Vespa

Warnock Caught in a Big Lie Over His Opposition to Voter ID Laws
Reagan McCarthy
Twitter Gave Chinese Propaganda Its Wings
Spencer Brown
ICYMI: Two Scientists Say Their Study Shows COVID Came from a Lab...And How China Tried to Cover It Up
Matt Vespa
Group of Republicans Are Calling on Biden to Take Same Cognitive Test Democrats Demanded of Trump
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Portland Police's Entire Rapid Response Team Quits Unit
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular