Dems Claimed Justice Barrett Would Destroy Obamacare. She Just Proved Their Conspiracies Wrong.

Democrats received a reality check with the Supreme Court's most recent ruling on Obamacare released on Thursday morning. In a 7-2 decision, the high court dismissed a Republican-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which the majority of the court said lacked standing. Joining the majority in upholding the ACA was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, even though Democrats insisted during her confirmation that she would be the end of Obamacare.

‘The whole thing, just like Trump, is an irresponsible botch’ — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) calls out Republicans for rushing in the midst of a pandemic to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who could be the deciding vote to overturn Obamacare pic.twitter.com/ggDvBHH7Xe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 12, 2020

The bottom line: Judge Barrett has given every indication that she will be an activist judge on the Court. If chosen as the nominee, she will be the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and to strike down pre-existing conditions protections in the ACA. #WhatsAtStake — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 2, 2018

We have a binary choice:



We can have the Affordable Care Act or we can have Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.



We can have the ACA or we can have ACB.



But we can't have both.



—@SenMarkey on #WhatsAtStake pic.twitter.com/rDvdcWLkwN — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 26, 2020

Republicans know the majority of Americans support the Affordable Care Act. So what are they doing? Trying to bypass voters and get the Supreme Court to do their dirty work to overturn the ACA. We can’t stand for it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020

I asked Amy Coney Barrett whether she had seen or heard statements before her nomination from Donald Trump promising to nominate judges who would rule against the Affordable Care Act.



Her answer? “I don’t recall.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020