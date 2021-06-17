Supreme Court
Dems Claimed Justice Barrett Would Destroy Obamacare. She Just Proved Their Conspiracies Wrong.

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:00 PM
Dems Claimed Justice Barrett Would Destroy Obamacare. She Just Proved Their Conspiracies Wrong.

Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Democrats received a reality check with the Supreme Court's most recent ruling on Obamacare released on Thursday morning. In a 7-2 decision, the high court dismissed a Republican-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which the majority of the court said lacked standing. Joining the majority in upholding the ACA was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, even though Democrats insisted during her confirmation that she would be the end of Obamacare.

Another conspiracy theory from Senate Democrats is disproven.

