Judge Delivers a Major Blow to Biden's Job-Killing Ban on Oil and Gas Leases

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A federal judge in Louisiana pumped the brakes on the Biden administration’s ban on oil and gas leases on public lands, in a preliminary injunction issued on Tuesday night. Judge Terry Dougherty’s decision puts a pause on the president’s ban while lawsuits go through the courts in states affected by the ban.

“...that The United States Department of the Interior, Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Department of Interior, the United States Bureau of Land Management..., and all their respective officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys and all other persons who are in active consent or participation with the above, are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from implementing the Pause of new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters...as to all eligible lands," the injunction reads.

Lawmakers in states severely affected by the administration’s harmful, job-killing order praised the Trump-appointed judge’s preliminary decision.

The administration's harmful pause on issuing permits and leases was one of President Biden's first executive actions, in addition to halting construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

