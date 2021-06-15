House Dems Reject Rep. Hinson's Bill to Create Accountability for Kamala Harris' Border Negligence

House Democrats rejected consideration of an accountability measure for Vice President Kamala Harris and her border duties, introduced by GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA). The freshman congresswoman introduced legislation to block Harris from using further taxpayer dollars for travel until she visits the southern border to see the crisis firsthand.

“This legislation would prevent Vice President Kamala Harris from using taxpayer dollars to travel internationally before seeing the southern border crisis firsthand. Vice President Harris was named as Administration’s point person on the illegal immigration crisis at our Southern Border 80 days ago. And this crisis is worsening by the day. Yet, the Vice President has refused to go to the border herself and talk to the brave law enforcement officers, the men and women who are fighting this on the frontlines,” Hinson said on the House floor. “...even as the Administration’s point person on the illegal immigration crisis, hearing from those on the ground is too much to ask for the Vice President. She has been the ‘Border Czar’ for 80 days. She’s been to yarn shops, she’s been to bakeries. And she just flew right over the crisis at our Southern Border to meet with foreign countries with the taxpayer’s checkbook in hand.”

The @VP has been the Admin’s “border czar” for 82 days, but she still hasn’t even been to the border! House Democrats refused to consider my bill that would stop the @VP from using taxpayer dollars to travel internationally until she goes to the border to #SeeTheCrisis.



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/5w3YO0d6rF — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) June 14, 2021

Democrats’ slim majority in the House allowed Hinson’s legislation to be blocked by a vote of 217-203 on Monday night.