GOP Rep. Hinson Introduces Legislation to Hold VP Harris Accountable For Border Negligence

Vice President Kamala Harris is the appointed border czar in the Biden administration, but has yet to visit the southern border to witness the humanitarian and national security crises for herself. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) took note of Harris’ absence, while Republicans put the spotlight on the border crisis, and introduced legislation to hold Harris accountable.

Hinson’s resolution would block the vice president from using any more taxpayer funds for international trips before she visits the border.

????I just introduced the See the Crisis Act, legislation that would block @VP Harris from using taxpayer dollars to travel internationally until she sees the border crisis firsthand. The VP should #SeeTheCrisis & secure our border now. #IA01https://t.co/S6p0N6xlpT — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) May 20, 2021

Biden appointed Harris to deal with the border crisis nearly two months ago, but the vice president has made no public plans to travel to the border.

"It's unacceptable that after nearly two months as the Administration's so-called point person on the border crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris still hasn't visited the Southern Border and heard directly from the brave law enforcement officers about what they are facing on the ground. As illegal immigration has surged, cartels are emboldened, and record levels of fentanyl are pouring into our country, this crisis continues to be out of sight and out of mind for this Administration," said Hinson. "This bill will stop Vice President Harris from traveling internationally on the taxpayers' dime until she visits the Southern Border and reports to the American people on the steps the Administration is taking to address this crisis."

While Harris and other administration officials turn a blind eye to the border crisis, Republicans in the House and Senate have made border security a priority.