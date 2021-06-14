Kamala Harris Slammed For Visit to South Carolina While Ignoring Border Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to South Carolina on Monday, letting another day pass before she visits the southern border. Harris was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as the administration’s border czar nearly 100 days ago, but has yet to see the crisis for herself.

Her visit to South Carolina to speak about COVID recovery and vaccination distribution was not well received. The Republican National Committee (RNC) called the vice president’s visit a “master-class in hypocrisy.”

“Kamala Harris’s visit today to South Carolina is a master-class in hypocrisy. After Joe Biden and Harris repeatedly spread doubt last year about Operation Warp Speed, which developed lifesaving vaccines in record time, they are now working over-time to try and take credit for it," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a release. "The Trump administration and Republican leadership in Congress launched Operation Warp Speed and put the lifesaving vaccine distribution plan in place, helping to save millions of lives and jumpstarting the American economy.”

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) also had a message for the vice president:

SC has a message for VP: Stop making up problems just to avoid real ones.



We can vaccinate our citizens just fine without you stopping by. https://t.co/RR6SxEJ0Da pic.twitter.com/jnAJ4k5FdQ — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 14, 2021

In nearly 100 days as the designated border czar, Harris has laughed off the national security and humanitarian crises as the southern border. Recently, she even likened a visit to the border to a trip to Europe.