RNC

Kamala Harris Slammed For Visit to South Carolina While Ignoring Border Crisis

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 3:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris Slammed For Visit to South Carolina While Ignoring Border Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to South Carolina on Monday, letting another day pass before she visits the southern border. Harris was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as the administration’s border czar nearly 100 days ago, but has yet to see the crisis for herself. 

Her visit to South Carolina to speak about COVID recovery and vaccination distribution was not well received. The Republican National Committee (RNC) called the vice president’s visit a “master-class in hypocrisy.”

“Kamala Harris’s visit today to South Carolina is a master-class in hypocrisy. After Joe Biden and Harris repeatedly spread doubt last year about Operation Warp Speed, which developed lifesaving vaccines in record time, they are now working over-time to try and take credit for it," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a release. "The Trump administration and Republican leadership in Congress launched Operation Warp Speed and put the lifesaving vaccine distribution plan in place, helping to save millions of lives and jumpstarting the American economy.”

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) also had a message for the vice president:

In nearly 100 days as the designated border czar, Harris has laughed off the national security and humanitarian crises as the southern border. Recently, she even likened a visit to the border to a trip to Europe.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Never Trump CNN Commentator Gives Jeffrey Toobin a Helping Hand
Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Knows the Perfect Word to Replace Biden Administration’s ‘Birthing People’ Shenanigans
Matt Vespa
'No Explanation': Press Kept Out of Biden Meeting with Turkey's Erdogan
Spencer Brown
A NYT Columnist Called on Manchin to Lower the Filibuster Threshold. Could It Actually Happen?
Carson Swick
Vermont Lifts all COVID-19 Restrictions After Attaining 80 Percent Vaccination Rate
Madeline Leesman
What Dr. Birx Allegedly Hinted About Trump and COVID Is Why the Experts No Longer Have Credibility
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular