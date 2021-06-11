Arizona

Arizona AG Mark Brnovich Enters Race to Oust Mark Kelly

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich officially entered the GOP primary in the race to oust Democrat Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“Trust is the cornerstone of our republic. But Arizonans have lost it – and for good reason,” Brnovich said in a statement after his announcement. “We entrust our elected leaders to protect our freedom and they’ve failed us. Today, Arizonans lack confidence in the state of the world, the safety of their communities, their vote, their personal freedoms, and definitely in our representatives in Washington. What we have is a real vacuum of leadership.”

Brnovich said that Mark Kelly “waits for orders” from Democrat leadership in Congress rather than leading for Arizona.

“We have woke corporate boardrooms telling us to how to behave while shipping our jobs overseas. We have a crisis at the border. And our very freedoms – from the Second Amendment to Life to practicing our faith – are at stake. Mark Kelly would rather hide in a corner waiting for orders from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi than lead for Arizona. And he’s been complicit in the ongoing war on our basic freedoms.”

Brnovich has been on the receiving end of criticism from former President Donald Trump for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Kelly defeated former Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) by 3 points in 2020, and his reelection is rated “lean Democratic,” as Republicans target the seat.

