Tom Cotton Grills Defense Secretary on Critical Race Theory

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Defense Secretary Loyd Austin testified before the Senate Armed Services committee on Thursday regarding 2022 military budget requests. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) brought the heat and grilled Austin on critical race theory and other “diversity and inclusion” initiatives. 

“Mr. Secretary, do you believe that race and sex should be key factors when selecting combat leaders? Rather than, say, operational excellence, technical efficiency, leadership, agility and integrity,” Cotton pressed.

Austin said that he does not support such diversity boxes to be the primary factors of leadership selection, but maintained that race and sex should be “key factors” still.

Meanwhile, House Republican Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), an Army Green Beret, is leading the effort to ban critical race theory at West Point.

