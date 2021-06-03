Michigan
Watch: Whitmer Slammed for 'Rules for Thee But Not for Me' Policy

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: Michigan Office of the Governor via AP

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is in hot water over her violations of the COVID edicts that she issued, and demanded that Michiganders obey without question. Whitmer has been caught on multiple occasions disregarding her own restrictions on dining, travel, and other activities. Most recently, she was caught violating her restriction on dining table capacity at a bar, which she said was an oversight.

As she's up for reelection in 2022, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) took note of Whitmer's "rules for thee but not for me" attitude in a blistering new ad that exposes her hypocrisy.

While under fire for violating her own executive orders, Whitmer still has not given a firm answer as to when all restrictions will be lifted.

The governor is also receiving criticism for implementing a COVID policy for nursing homes during the pandemic, similar to disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and other Democratic governors, which caused an influx of preventable deaths.

