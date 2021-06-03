Watch: Whitmer Slammed for 'Rules for Thee But Not for Me' Policy

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is in hot water over her violations of the COVID edicts that she issued, and demanded that Michiganders obey without question. Whitmer has been caught on multiple occasions disregarding her own restrictions on dining, travel, and other activities. Most recently, she was caught violating her restriction on dining table capacity at a bar, which she said was an oversight.

As she's up for reelection in 2022, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) took note of Whitmer's "rules for thee but not for me" attitude in a blistering new ad that exposes her hypocrisy.

NEW RGA AD: @gretchenwhitmer has shown zero respect for Michiganders throughout the pandemic. It was rules for thee, but not for me as she forced businesses and families back into lockdowns.



Watch ?? pic.twitter.com/OFh9ph6RuZ — The RGA (@The_RGA) June 3, 2021

While under fire for violating her own executive orders, Whitmer still has not given a firm answer as to when all restrictions will be lifted.

.@GovWhitmer cannot give a straight answer when asked if the remaining restrictions will be lifted on July 1. Michigan continues to lag behind other states in lifting COVID restrictions, Michigan businesses can't afford another month of Whitmer's crippling COVID rules. pic.twitter.com/RHSDRykrjM — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) June 1, 2021

The governor is also receiving criticism for implementing a COVID policy for nursing homes during the pandemic, similar to disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and other Democratic governors, which caused an influx of preventable deaths.