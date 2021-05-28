ted cruz

Ted Cruz to Introduce Legislation to Ban Vaccine Passports at the Federal Level

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Cruz to Introduce Legislation to Ban Vaccine Passports at the Federal Level

Source: Bill Clark/Pool via AP

Vaccine passports have turned into a national debate as states continue to battle the pandemic. Red state governors have banned such passports from being required for citizens to return to normal life, while blue state governors are making passport mandates standard. 

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is hoping to ban government-mandated vaccine passports at the federal level.

“I think there’s a real potential for government overreach and I don’t believe that anyone should be forced to take the vaccine. It should be your personal choice. You should make the choice based on your health, the decisions you want,” Cruz told Fox and Friends on Friday morning. 

He added that workplace discrimination against individuals who choose not to receive the vaccination should also be illegal.

“It [his legislation] also prohibits discrimination in employment. We’re seeing some places where employers are saying ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re fired.’ And that ought to be illegal. Your health decisions are yours to make. It shouldn’t be your boss, it shouldn’t be the government, it shouldn’t be anyone else forcing you to make those decisions.”

The Texas Republican was unsure if bipartisan support for banning vaccine passport mandates would be garnered. The Biden administration has not fully indicated whether or not the president supports the use of vaccine passports.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Illegal Immigrant Murderer of Mollie Tibbetts Found Guilty by Jury
Landon Mion
DHS Backpedals After Mayorkas Says 'We're Taking a Very Close Look' at Vaccine Passports
Spencer Brown
Biden Meets with KKK Ralph Northam. Media Shrugs.
Katie Pavlich
Biostatisticians Gave Former Pandemic Investigator the Odds of Coronavirus Evolving Naturally
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Florida Democrat Equates Capitol Hill Riot to 9/11 Attacks and Pearl Harbor
Matt Vespa
Bombshell: Fauci Said Risk of Manipulating Bat Viruses Was Worth a Potential Pandemic
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular