Third Time's The Charm? Beto Is Reportedly Mulling a Run for Another Higher Office

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 24, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former congressman and failed Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is mulling a comeback, the Associated Press reported. O’Rourke ran in 2018 against Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), only to lose after nationalizing the race. Shortly after, he launched a presidential bid in the crowded field of Democratic primary contenders, but only lasted until November of 2019.

Now, O’Rourke is reportedly considering a challenge to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) in 2022.

Three years after becoming Democrats’ breakout star out of Texas, and a year removed from crashing back to Earth in a short-lived presidential run, O’Rourke is again weighing another campaign — this time for governor. But now O’Rourke, who teased an announcement of his bid for the White House on the cover of Vanity Fair, is being quiet about it. He says he hasn’t ruled out anything, but isn’t saying much else. And Texas Democrats are itching for an answer. For months, O’Rourke has kept his options open. A top aide to the former Texas congressman and presidential candidate said O’Rouke, 48, has not ruled out challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 but has taken no formal steps toward a campaign, like calling donors or recruiting staff. (AP)

Texas Democrats recently got shut out of a special election in the 6th congressional district. The Cook Political Report rates Abbott’s reelection as “Likely Republican.” With other GOP governors, Abbott liberated his state from lockdown orders and saw minimal job loss, compared to blue states that were kept under lockdown edicts.

O'Rourke likened Abbott's loosening of restrictions to a "death warrant" for the people of Texas, despite the clear effectiveness visible in the data.

