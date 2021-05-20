IRS
Conservative Group Smacks Michigan Gov. Whitmer with IRS Complaint Over Controversial Trip

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 20, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is under fire for reportedly using taxpayer funds to bankroll her recent trip to Florida, which she was not forthcoming about. A complaint filed by a powerhouse conservative group, Michigan Rising Action, alleges that Whitmer used the Michigan Transition 2019 fund that was intended for inauguration-related needs to fund her excursion. 

Whitmer reportedly used $27,000 of taxpayer dollars to take the trip, which the group called a "private benefit." 

"In light of these facts, we encourage you to investigate whether Michigan Transition 2019 has violated the Internal Revenue Code, and if so, to take the appropriate action, including the assessment of any appropriate penalties," the complaint reads. 

The group hopes to shed light on what they say are "legal and ethical violations" and to hold Whitmer accountable. 

"Governor Whitmer’s use of 501(c)(4) funds for personal benefit is a clear violation of the law and we've asked the IRS to launch a full investigation into the matter," said Eric Ventimiglia, Executive Director of Michigan Rising Action. "From her blatant hypocrisy to the litany of ethical and legal violations, Governor Whitmer has spent the last two months misleading the people of Michigan about her trip to Florida. It’s time for her to be held accountable."

Whitmer is up for reelection in 2022 and is a target of Republicans. She spent much of the pandemic receiving criticism for her draconian lockdown edicts and policies that led to an influx of nursing home deaths that were ultimately preventable. 

Most Popular