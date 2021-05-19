Pennsylvania Voters Agree to Curb Tom Wolf's Tyrannical Executive Power

Tyrannical executive authority took a hit in Pennsylvania after the primary election on Tuesday.

Voters in the Keystone State agreed, via a pair of ballot initiatives, to limit the governor’s executive power. One ballot question gave voters the opportunity to empower the General Assembly to rein in or extend an emergency declaration without the governor's consent. The other question would automatically end an emergency edict after 21 days unless the General Assembly decides otherwise. The success of the questions is a win for freedom.

The two questions led with almost 54% of the vote, with 73% of precincts reporting. More than 2 million ballots were cast. — Marc Levy (@timelywriter) May 19, 2021

Republicans celebrated the move to limit Governor Tom Wolf's (D-PA) executive power.

In doing so, they have rejected the mutation of emergency authority into unilateral, one-person control that seeks expediency over the rule of law. — PA House Republicans ???? (@PAHouseGOP) May 19, 2021

To those contemplating litigation to stop the enforcement of the emergency disaster-related amendments: Think twice before again ignoring the voice of the people. — PA House Republicans ???? (@PAHouseGOP) May 19, 2021

To use the courts to continue to grasp on to power is to ignore a fresh mandate from those you represent and will confirm the worst fears of a public that wants to change course in the management of emergency periods. — PA House Republicans ???? (@PAHouseGOP) May 19, 2021

The success of the ballot questions is a direct rebuke to Wolf's tyrannical edicts during the pandemic; his orders kept the doors of small businesses closed and Pennsylvanians out of work.