Pennsylvania Voters Agree to Curb Tom Wolf's Tyrannical Executive Power

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 19, 2021 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marc Levy

Tyrannical executive authority took a hit in Pennsylvania after the primary election on Tuesday. 

Voters in the Keystone State agreed, via a pair of ballot initiatives, to limit the governor’s executive power. One ballot question gave voters the opportunity to empower the General Assembly to rein in or extend an emergency declaration without the governor's consent. The other question would automatically end an emergency edict after 21 days unless the General Assembly decides otherwise. The success of the questions is a win for freedom. 

Republicans celebrated the move to limit Governor Tom Wolf's (D-PA) executive power. 

The success of the ballot questions is a direct rebuke to Wolf's tyrannical edicts during the pandemic; his orders kept the doors of small businesses closed and Pennsylvanians out of work. 

