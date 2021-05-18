Group of Republicans Refuse to Wear Masks on House Floor

A group of House Republicans protested the chamber’s mask mandate on the floor on Tuesday afternoon. Speaker Pelosi has not yet updated guidance on mask-wearing on the House floor, despite the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks. Not all House members have been vaccinated.

Among the R’s I’ve spotted refusing to wear a mask thus far:



—Greene

—Gohmert

—Mary Miller

—Van Duyne

—Massie

—Norman

—Boebert

—Roy — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 18, 2021

The lawmakers likened mask mandates to "oppression" and a "political tool" and refused to comply with the mandate, even in light of the $500 fine for violating the policy.

We’ve had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us.



Her rule is not based on science. All you need to know is the mask rule has only ever applied to members when they can be seen on TV ! — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 18, 2021

#FreeYourFace

Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool.

End the oppression! pic.twitter.com/EBvCtBpE6u — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021

I am listening to the CDC scientists.



Why isn't @SpeakerPelosi? https://t.co/0Zi98bL7Nm — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 18, 2021

.@SpeakerPelosi your mask mandate is dumb, arbitrary, and outdated. End it. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 18, 2021

CNN's survey found that all 219 House Democrats have been fully vaccinated, while 95 House Republicans are confirmed to be.