Group of Republicans Refuse to Wear Masks on House Floor

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 18, 2021 8:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A group of House Republicans protested the chamber’s mask mandate on the floor on Tuesday afternoon. Speaker Pelosi has not yet updated guidance on mask-wearing on the House floor, despite the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks. Not all House members have been vaccinated.

The lawmakers likened mask mandates to "oppression" and a "political tool" and refused to comply with the mandate, even in light of the $500 fine for violating the policy.

CNN's survey found that all 219 House Democrats have been fully vaccinated, while 95 House Republicans are confirmed to be.

Most Popular