DC Mayor to Lift Restrictions on Businesses After Receiving Backlash

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) finally announced on Monday that she will be lifting virtually all COVID restrictions on businesses, including capacity limits, starting on May 21. Not included yet are sports venues, night clubs, bars, and entertainment spots, which are set to be liberated from restrictions on June 11.

The district’s coronavirus cases have gone down significantly, with just 15 new positive cases as of May 9, with zero newly reported deaths from the virus.

"I give all credit to D.C. residents and businesses who have followed the public health advice, and they have even outperformed where we thought we'd be on this date, and that's how we can get closer to reopening, because of the precipitous fall of our case rate," Bowser said.

Still, the indoor mask mandates currently in place will remain, as residents continue to receive the coronavirus vaccination. As of the weekend, the district's seven-day average for new cases is 6.6 per 100,000 residents.

5/ DC Health is reviewing all health guidance on https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa, and updates will be available in the next 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/HgRmyBxsOv — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 10, 2021

Breaking: Mayor Bowser to lift most capacity restrictions in D.C. on Friday, May 21. Full reopening coming on June 11. Story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JDUfXE6zgo — Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) May 10, 2021

The mayor recently gained national attention for implementing a ban on dancing at wedding ceremonies in the district. This short-sighted restriction will be included in the May 21 reopening.