Texas Dem Who Called Tim Scott an 'Oreo With No Principles' Resigns as County Party Chair

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 04, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP

A Texas Democratic official who referred to Republican Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) as an “oreo” is resigning his post in the face of backlash for his racist comment. Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor took issue with Scott’s unifying rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s congressional address, and referred to the GOP lawmaker as an “oreo with no real principles.”

"I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles," a post on O’Connor’s Facebook page read. 

O’Connor’s racist characterization triggered a wave of calls for his resignation, including from Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX).

“This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

O’Connor said on Tuesday that he regrets his “inappropriate and hurtful use of a racist term” in announcing his resignation.

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” he told the Washington Examiner, adding that he felt "compelled" to offer his resignation.

O’Connor’s comment is not the first, and likely will not be the last, racially-charged characterization of Scott from Democrats. Progressives also labeled Scott as "Uncle Tim," a spin off of the racial slur "Uncle Tom," following his delivery of the GOP rebuttal to Biden last week.

Most Popular