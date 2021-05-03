An Unhinged Al Sharpton Takes Issue With Tim Scott's Unifying Response to President Biden

Progressive activist Rev. Al Sharpton took issue with GOP Senator Tim Scott’s (R-SC) Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress last week.

Scott eloquently called for unity, while also condemning Democrats’ unhinged statements insisting that America is a racist country. He also reminded Democrats that they themselves torpedoed Scott’s bipartisan police reform legislation last year, rather than coming to the table to work across the aisle.

Sharpton said that Scott’s assertion was “strange.”

“And then I watched the rebuttal by the senator from South Carolina. Seems something awkward to me, where a white president talked about white supremacy and a Black senator said ‘America is not racist.’ Seemed a little strange to me,” Sharpton said while speaking at the funeral of Andrew Brown, who was fatally shot by law enforcement in North Carolina.

Scott’s hopeful message was not well-received by Democrats, who would rather push partisan reform to law enforcement than work with Republicans on meaningful legislation.