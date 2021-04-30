Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Sues Biden Administration Over Cancelation of Independence Day Fireworks

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/James Nord, File

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) is suing the Biden administration for canceling an iconic Fourth of July celebration in her state. The National Park Service (NPS) denied a permit for fireworks on Independence Day at Mount Rushmore for this July, after former President Trump’s celebration last year. 

"Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote to the state’s tourism office.

Now, Noem is taking the Biden administration to task, and demands that the permit be approved.

"Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special," Noem wrote in a lawsuit, Fox News reported. "After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden Administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."

She added that the decision abandons “long standing precedent.” Trump’s fireworks display was the first since 2009, on account of wildfire risks.

