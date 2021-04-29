Tim Scott Defends Georgia Voting Reforms in the Face of Biden's False Narrative

GOP Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress on Thursday night, and called out a few of the president’s lies. Scott joined other Republicans on the national and state level in defending Georgia’s new voting reforms, signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA).

The new law expands voting access, while cracking down on potential for fraud via voter identification requirements, making it “easier to vote and harder to cheat” for Georgians.

“I am an African-American who has voted in the South my entire life. I take voting rights personally,” Scott said, adding that the new law is within the “mainstream” of voting reforms.

“America is not a racist country,” Scott adds — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) April 29, 2021

Scott also correctly pointed out that Democratic outrage about the new law is selective; under Georgia’s reforms, voting is more accessible than in blue states, including New York.

"It will be easier to vote in Georgia than in New York. But the Democrats don't want you to know that."- @SenatorTimScott — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) April 29, 2021

He also alluded to Democrats’ real end game, which is passing HR 1 in the Senate. The Democrat-pushed legislation is filled with partisan line-items that experts have argued are unconstitutional, including giving the federal government jurisdiction over elections and prohibiting voter identification measures.

Kemp praised Scott’s defense of the bill: