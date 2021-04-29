Poll: Americans Believe HR 1 Is a 'Bad Solution'

House Democrats passed HR 1, a complete, federal takeover of elections, earlier this year. Senate Democrats hope to bring the bill to the upper chamber, though it faces a steep hurdle with the 60-vote threshold for major legislation. The bill has been argued to be unconstitutional by legal experts, but Democrats are set on sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In addition to giving the federal government more power over elections, HR 1 would also ban voter identification laws. New polling from a GOP-aligned group, One Nation, shows Americans still favor voter identification laws to ensure integrity in elections. Respondents also overwhelmingly agreed that states are the best entities to have jurisdiction over elections than the federal government.

Individuals disagree with the contents of HR 1:



?? 71% agree voter ID is a common sense measure, including majorities of African American & Hispanic respondents.

?? 68% believe decisions about how to run elections are best left to the states. — One Nation (@OneNationOrg) April 29, 2021

The same poll found that Americans overwhelmingly support keeping the legislative filibuster, the threshold that Democrats seek to eliminate, intact in the Senate.

?? Two-thirds (66%) say the filibuster results in “better laws” by requiring senators to compromise & work with each other.



?? 66% say highlighting past support from leaders like Reagan & Obama makes them more likely to want to keep the filibuster. — One Nation (@OneNationOrg) April 29, 2021

Senate Republicans remain united in opposing HR 1's partisan contents, and the bill is unlikely to land on Biden's desk.