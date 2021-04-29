Nancy Pelosi
Poll: Americans Believe HR 1 Is a 'Bad Solution'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 12:30 PM
Poll: Americans Believe HR 1 Is a 'Bad Solution'

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Democrats passed HR 1, a complete, federal takeover of elections, earlier this year. Senate Democrats hope to bring the bill to the upper chamber, though it faces a steep hurdle with the 60-vote threshold for major legislation. The bill has been argued to be unconstitutional by legal experts, but Democrats are set on sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In addition to giving the federal government more power over elections, HR 1 would also ban voter identification laws. New polling from a GOP-aligned group, One Nation, shows Americans still favor voter identification laws to ensure integrity in elections. Respondents also overwhelmingly agreed that states are the best entities to have jurisdiction over elections than the federal government.

The same poll found that Americans overwhelmingly support keeping the legislative filibuster, the threshold that Democrats seek to eliminate, intact in the Senate.

Senate Republicans remain united in opposing HR 1's partisan contents, and the bill is unlikely to land on Biden's desk.

