Texas

Dan Crenshaw Announces He Is on the Mend After Emergency Surgery

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dan Crenshaw Announces He Is on the Mend After Emergency Surgery

Source: Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File

Congressman Dan Crenshaw announced on Thursday that he is on the mend after undergoing surgery for an issue with his retina. The Navy SEAl veteran and Texas Republican revealed earlier this month that he would be “effectively blind” in the weeks immediately following the procedure.

“A few days ago, I noticed some dark, blurry spots in my vision, which seemed out of the ordinary. I went to get this checked out by an ophthalmologist on Thursday and they discovered that my retina was detaching,” Crenshaw said at the time, adding that “the prognosis I received Thursday is obviously very bad."

Now, 3 weeks later, Crenshaw posted an update from Houston, Texas, where he is recovering from surgery.

“I’m still alive, still doing okay,” Crenshaw said before detailing the after-effects of the procedure. He said that he is optimistic that he will regain his vision fully and return to Washington, though he is completing his “official duties” from Texas while his staff on Capitol Hill continues to keep his office functioning.

Crenshaw also appeared at a committee hearing, virtually, on Thursday, even in spite of his injuries.

"We raise our right hand, and then we ask to go to war, and sometimes this is what happens. But I hope to be back to normal within a couple of months. But for now, even a blind knuckle-dragger can do a hearing, so here I am. Let’s get to work,” he said to the House Energy and Commerce hearing.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ratings For Biden's Big Speech Are In and He Got Trounced by Trump
Katie Pavlich
Even Obama's Top Economic Advisor Admits: Biden's Spending Spree Is a Recipe for Disaster
Katie Pavlich
Senate Republicans Call on President Biden to Investigate Bombshell Allegations Against John Kerry
Reagan McCarthy
Even This CNN Medical Analyst Thinks Biden's Gone Too Far on the Masking
Rebecca Downs
Biden Falsely Pads His Record by Touting the Bin Laden Raid
Katie Pavlich

The CDC Can't Stop Undermining Its Own Credibility
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular