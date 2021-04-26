Georgia

Doug Collins Bows Out of 2022 Election

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 12:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) announced on Monday morning that he will not be a candidate for any public office in the 2022 midterm elections. He was rumored to be mulling another bid for Senate after running unsuccessfully in the “jungle primary” in 2020, against former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). 

“I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle...For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever. I do plan on staying involved in shaping our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia,” Collins wrote in a statement. “I believe that we, as conservatives, must be able to clearly communicate our values and I will keep that fight going.”

Collins launched an inter-party challenge to Loeffler after she was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA). He failed to beat reach the vote threshold, and lost to Loeffler for the high-stakes runoff election. Newly-elected Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who unseated Loeffler in January's runoff election, is up for reelection in 2022. His seat is a target of Republicans in 2022. 

