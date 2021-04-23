WaPo Fact-Checker Wrecked Over Vile Smear of Tim Scott

The Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, published a vicious smear of GOP Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), insinuating that Scott’s family’s story of the American Dream was fabricated.

Scott often tells the story of grandfather being forced out of elementary school to pick cotton, without learning literacy skills. He says that his family went from “Cotton to Congress,” which is a true embodiment of the American Dream. Kessler picked apart Scott’s story, with Census records, and determined that his inspiring story is “missing some nuance.”

Sen. Tim Scott says he went from "Cotton to Congress in one lifetime," but his ancestors owned unusually large amounts of land. Fact Checker investigates. https://t.co/HlLTppVTgM — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 23, 2021

“Scott’s ‘cotton to Congress’ line is missing some nuance, but we are not going to rate his statements. To some extent, Scott may be relying on the memories of his grandfather, not a detailed examination of records,” Kessler wrote.

The fact-checker’s tone-deaf piece was not received well:

This Washington Post story is disgusting.



It's nothing more than a left-wing smear job because Senator Tim Scott refuses to be silenced. @votetimscott deserves an apology. https://t.co/S5Tx8xUaNp — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) April 23, 2021

What WaPo did to @SenatorTimScott is shameful.



When minorities refuse to be victims, disagree with liberal talking points, and think for ourselves, the media shames us and questions our credibility.



It’s why we must fight harder for conservative values that lift us all up. https://t.co/k7Qnle7gHz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 23, 2021

Democrats and media can lie about what Jim Crow was for weeks on end and not a word from Glenn or his newspaper. Not one.



A black conservative Senator whose grandfather actually lived during Jim Crow comes along.. Glenn is "Now wait just a minute."



This is a stunning new low. https://t.co/7IuAexC7BA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2021

Owning Tim Scott by pointing out that his ancestors were an unbelievable American success story, buying hundreds of acres despite the crippling legal racism they had to withstand https://t.co/LzdKKkO5c6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2021

Scott is often on the receiving end of vicious, racially charged smears from the Left and mainstream media. Democrat Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) once deemed Scott, his colleague, a "token" of the GOP caucus, on account of the color of his skin.