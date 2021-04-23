Washington Post

WaPo Fact-Checker Wrecked Over Vile Smear of Tim Scott

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

The Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, published a vicious smear of GOP Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), insinuating that Scott’s family’s story of the American Dream was fabricated. 

Scott often tells the story of grandfather being forced out of elementary school to pick cotton, without learning literacy skills. He says that his family went from “Cotton to Congress,” which is a true embodiment of the American Dream. Kessler picked apart Scott’s story, with Census records, and determined that his inspiring story is “missing some nuance.”

“Scott’s ‘cotton to Congress’ line is missing some nuance, but we are not going to rate his statements. To some extent, Scott may be relying on the memories of his grandfather, not a detailed examination of records,” Kessler wrote.

The fact-checker’s tone-deaf piece was not received well:

Scott is often on the receiving end of vicious, racially charged smears from the Left and mainstream media. Democrat Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) once deemed Scott, his colleague, a "token" of the GOP caucus, on account of the color of his skin.

