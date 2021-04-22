Pat Toomey

Senate Republicans Answer Biden Administration 'Infrastructure Plan' With More Less Expensive Proposal

Source: AP Photo/Molly Riley, File

A group of Senate Republicans unveiled their answer to President Biden’s $2.5 trillion “infrastructure” package on Thursday, with a much more modest price tag. The GOP plan amounts to $585 billion over a five-year period, and boasts a “forward leaning vision.”  The effort to match the Biden administration with real infrastructure plans is led by GOP Senator Shelley Moore-Capito (R-WV), with Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Mike Crapo (R-ID) co-sponsoring the legislation, among other lawmakers.

The framework for the package includes funding for real infrastructure, as opposed to unrelated line-items:

  • $299B for roads and bridges

  • $61B for public transit

  • $65B for broadband infrastructure

  • $44B for airports

  • $35B for drinking water and wastewater

  • $20B for rail systems

  • $13B for safety

  • $17B ports and inland waters

  • $14B for water storage

The lawmakers made clear that the Republican-led plan is strictly focused on traditional infrastructure.

President Biden claimed that he hoped to pass the hefty infrastructure package proposed by Democrats with at least some Republican support, but the American Rescue Plan in its current form is unlikely to gain support from any Senate Republicans.

