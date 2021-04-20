Supreme Court

Women's March Joins Calls Demanding That Justice Breyer Step Down

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Another progressive group is calling for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal member of the high court, to resign before the 2022 midterm election. The group argues that “the time has come” for Breyer to step aside, so that President Biden can appoint a replacement while Senate Democrats in the majority.

“The time has come for Justice Breyer to retire and pass on the mantle of protecting women’s rights. The stakes are too high to wait a moment more. The longer Breyer stays on the Court, the more he risks leaving everything we care about in the hands of Mitch McConnell,” the group released in a statement.

The “women’s rights” focused group acknowledged Breyer’s “legacy of securing and defending women’s rights,” but urged him to step aside in order to make room for a Black woman to sit on the bench.

“In his 27 years on the Court, Justice Breyer has built a legacy of securing and defending women’s rights by enforcing equal justice under the law. Now, Justice Breyer can cement that legacy by stepping down and allowing President Biden to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. We cannot risk losing the progress he has helped us achieve,” the statement continued.

Breyer has been on the receiving end of backlash from various progressive groups for opposing court packing. He’s been urged to retire in order to pave the way for a far-left activist to sit on the bench.

Most Popular