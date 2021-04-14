Flashback: Even RBG Opposed Court Packing

Democrats continue to advocate for court packing, otherwise known as expanding the number of justices sitting on the Supreme Court, though Senate Democrats do not have the votes to accomplish the progressive goal.

A growing number of Democrats publicly oppose packing the court, including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). A handful of liberal justices on the highest court in the land also oppose the far-left measure, including Justice Stephen Breyer, who received blowback from progressives for warning of the consequences of court packing. He said that adding justices could give the illusion of jurists as “politicians in robes,” while damaging the credibility of the high court.