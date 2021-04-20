Led by AOC, the Green New Deal Is Here Again

Two far-left lawmakers, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), reintroduced the Green New Deal on Tuesday.

Today, @RepAOC and I are reintroducing the Green New Deal. The past two years are proof that it’s not just a resolution, it’s a revolution for jobs, justice, and the boldest possible climate action. The era of the Green New Deal is here. https://t.co/J97flVceQ7 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 20, 2021

It’s Green New Deal week!?????????



This week we’re highlighting:

? Green New Deal reintro tomorrow w/ new Congressional cosponsors

? GND for Cities w/@CoriBush

? GND for Public Housing w/@SenSanders

? Civilian Climate Corps w/@EdMarkey

? Ag Resilience w/@chelliepingree



& more https://t.co/JUfYyRBaBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2021

House Republicans, on the other hand, want to implement conservative solutions to climate issues, rather than a comprehensive takeover with a hefty price tag. Members of the House GOP caucus hope to counter the Green New Deal by working to "promote innovation, invest in clean energy infrastructure, and outline initiatives in natural solutions and conservation."

Democrats say Republicans aren’t serious about climate change. That is simply not true.



Republican solutions will make American energy cleaner, more affordable, and more accessible to reduce emissions around the world.

https://t.co/kQ4bR8EN8H pic.twitter.com/M1VoaAJ9II — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

The last time that Democrats introduced the Green New Deal, the legislation received zero "yes" votes on the floor of the Senate.