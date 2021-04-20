Infrastructure

Led by AOC, the Green New Deal Is Here Again

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Two far-left lawmakers, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), reintroduced the Green New Deal on Tuesday.

House Republicans, on the other hand, want to implement conservative solutions to climate issues, rather than a comprehensive takeover with a hefty price tag. Members of the House GOP caucus hope to counter the Green New Deal by working to "promote innovation, invest in clean energy infrastructure, and outline initiatives in natural solutions and conservation."

The last time that Democrats introduced the Green New Deal, the legislation received zero "yes" votes on the floor of the Senate.

