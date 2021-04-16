Illegal Immigration
New Poll Spells Bad News For President Biden on the Border Crisis

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

A new poll shows bad news for President Joe Biden regarding the humanitarian and national security crises at the southern border. During his first days in office, the president used executive power to rescind the Trump administration’s effective immigration regulations. Relaxing those policies ultimately led to an influx of border crossings, leaving law enforcement officials overwhelmed, all while the Biden administration is asleep at the wheel.

While Biden’s overall approval rating remains steady ahead of the 100-day mark of his administration, a fresh Quinnipiac poll found that just 29 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the border crisis, while 55 percent disapprove. 

"Though he gets generally positive numbers on his domestic strides as he nears his first 100 days in office, the president is confronting the same political quagmire south of the border that bedeviled his predecessor," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. "The border with Mexico, and the people trying to cross it, loom as a familiar crisis."

Biden handed the border crisis to Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with, but the second-in-command has no plans to visit the border to see the crisis for herself. The administration has failed to recognize the crisis for what it is, as it grows under Biden’s watch.

