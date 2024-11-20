Top Democrat Rep Calls Tulsi Gabbard a 'National Security Threat'

New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), who is now a Republican, a “national security threat."

Meeks made the remarks on MSNBC with Ana Cabrera, where he claimed that Gabbard does not have the credentials to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

“To have Tulsi Gabbard there now, who has basically said good things about [Syrian President Bashar Assad], secretly gone over to visit him, good things about [Russian President Vladimir Putin], shows to me that that’s a national security threat to the United States of America, and I think under ordinary circumstances, if you go through regular security screening, she would not pass the test to receive classified documents,” Meeks claimed in the interview on Monday.

This falls in line with comments he made about Gabbard late last week.

“I think she is a risk to our national security,” he told NBC News on Friday. “I think that she would not pass the necessary screening, the necessary background checks and security clearances that are necessary for someone in that position.”

“Absolutely unqualified. Absolutely, I think, a threat to our national security,” he added.

Trump made the announcement about Gabbard as his national intelligence pick last week.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” he wrote.