Top House Republican Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022 Midterms

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Another Republican lawmaker announced retirement on Wednesday morning. Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), the ranking member on the House Ways and Means committee, revealed that he will not seek reelection. 

“This term, my 13th, will be the last. I set out to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered. It’s a remarkable privilege to work for you in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Brady released in a statement. “I work with some of the most dedicated people in the nation – talented, hardworking and serious about their responsibilities – in both parties. And after 25 years in the nation’s Capitol I haven’t yet seen a problem we can’t solve or move past. Not one. Especially when we put our best ideas and intentions together.”

The Texas Republican was a chief architect behind the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he touted in his announcement.

Most Popular