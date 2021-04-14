Top House Republican Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022 Midterms

Another Republican lawmaker announced retirement on Wednesday morning. Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), the ranking member on the House Ways and Means committee, revealed that he will not seek reelection.

“This term, my 13th, will be the last. I set out to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered. It’s a remarkable privilege to work for you in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Brady released in a statement. “I work with some of the most dedicated people in the nation – talented, hardworking and serious about their responsibilities – in both parties. And after 25 years in the nation’s Capitol I haven’t yet seen a problem we can’t solve or move past. Not one. Especially when we put our best ideas and intentions together.”

Brady says he's not retiring because of lost faith in a partisan political system - "after 25 years in the nation's Capitol, I haven' yet seen a problem we can't solve." He also rebuffed the idea this political climate could be "Trump's fault". He will finish his term in 2022. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 14, 2021

The Texas Republican was a chief architect behind the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he touted in his announcement.

“The Tax Cuts lifted millions of Americans out of poverty, and gave hope to so many the old tax code had left behind. America recaptured the title as the most competitive economy in the world, bringing manufacturing jobs and investment back home to America from overseas.”

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) is next in line to serve as GOP leader of the Ways and Means committee.