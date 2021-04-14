Republican Study Committee Memo Pushes Back on Biden Administration's 'Gun Grab'

The Biden administration recently rolled out a series of gun control measures via executive order, and Republicans are pushing back on the president’s “gun grab.” Biden recently said that “no amendment to the constitution is absolute,” insinuating that reforms to the second amendment are necessary.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC), a House GOP caucus currently led by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), refutes the Biden administration’s rhetoric on gun control. Banks distributed a memo on Wednesday, which was first shared with Townhall, dismantling Biden’s gun control plans, from a ban on “ghost guns,” to Red Flag laws. From the memo:

1. Biden's actions on pistol braces would take millions of the most popular firearms accessories on the market and make them illegal and their owners felons by executive fiat.

The ATF repeatedly told sport shooters and collectors everywhere these pistol braces were legal. The federal government must stop playing games with the Second Amendment rights of Americans, including the pro-gun community. Biden has a history of infringement going back to his days in the Senate.

This betrayal of the American people could force them to either spend $200 and place their gun on a registry, or risk becoming a felon and lose everything.

Stripping Americans' freedom to customize their firearms won't affect how criminals use firearms in crimes.

2. Homemade firearms, or "ghost guns," are a long standing tradition in America. Our country was founded by free men with handcrafted firearms. The right to make weapons is the right to be free.

3. Democrats’ Red Flag Law proposals are an affront to the 1st, 2nd, and 4th amendments. No right should ever be stripped from free and law abiding Americans by an anonymous report with a low standard of evidence and no penalty for false reporting.

No one should be able to nominate their neighbor for a 4:00 am flashbang and a no-knock from the local SWAT Team.

The lack of transparent reporting, strong evidentiary standards, and penalties for false statements make Democrats’ Red Flag Laws a nightmare for due process.

4. It is disturbing that the Biden administration would nominate David Chipman to lead the ATF who not only made a career of advocating for the restriction of Americans' liberties, but also was present and took part in the ATF’s failed operation at Waco in 1993.

We already know about his participation in Waco, but what don't we know?