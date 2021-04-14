Illegal Immigration

Kamala Harris to Travel to Central America Before Visiting the Southern Border

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Kamala Harris still has no concrete plans to visit the southern border, even after President Biden designated her to deal with it, despite the growing humanitarian and national security crises at the border. 

Harris announced that she has plans to visit Central America, specifically Mexico and Guatemala, before visiting the southern border to see the crisis for herself. 

The president assigned Harris to navigate the border crisis, but the vice president backpedaled and said that she was only designated to deal with the “root causes” of the influx of border crossings.

Since being appointed by the president nearly a month ago, Harris has no acknowledged, nor addressed, the border crisis.

 The most obvious “root cause” is the Biden administration’s reversal of regulations on illegal immigration, that proved to be effective, implemented by the Trump administration.

Most Popular