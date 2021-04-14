Kamala Harris to Travel to Central America Before Visiting the Southern Border

Vice President Kamala Harris still has no concrete plans to visit the southern border, even after President Biden designated her to deal with it, despite the growing humanitarian and national security crises at the border.

Harris announced that she has plans to visit Central America, specifically Mexico and Guatemala, before visiting the southern border to see the crisis for herself.

"These are issues that are not going to be addressed overnight...our focus is to deal with the root causes," Vice Pres. Harris says about migrant surge at the border, adding she plans to travel to Mexico and Guatemala. https://t.co/l1sHgMP0y5 pic.twitter.com/VJBMy2CESW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 14, 2021

The president assigned Harris to navigate the border crisis, but the vice president backpedaled and said that she was only designated to deal with the “root causes” of the influx of border crossings.

Kamala Harris makes it clear to reporters she is NOT in charge of the border and does not have plans to visit:



“The President has asked Sec. Mayorkas to address what is going on at the border... I have been asked to address the root causes.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 14, 2021

Since being appointed by the president nearly a month ago, Harris has no acknowledged, nor addressed, the border crisis.

It’s been 20 days of chaos since Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his “crisis manager” for the border crisis they created.



But while American communities struggle and gangs, smugglers, and traffickers profit, Biden and Harris are still nowhere to be found.https://t.co/3g2KA5IjPc pic.twitter.com/q0tNVYsdrm — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) April 13, 2021

The most obvious “root cause” is the Biden administration’s reversal of regulations on illegal immigration, that proved to be effective, implemented by the Trump administration.