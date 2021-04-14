Afghanistan

Liz Cheney Eviscerates President Biden's 'Reckless' Decision to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 3:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liz Cheney Eviscerates President Biden's 'Reckless' Decision to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Joe Biden announced that the US would withdraw troops from Afghanistan, and Republicans are taking issue with the rash decision. House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) blasted the president’s “reckless” decision to withdraw troops, on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, no less.

“Any withdrawal of forces that is not based on conditions on the ground puts American security at risk. The notion that on the day they attacked us, we are going to mark that anniversary by withdrawing our forces,” Cheney said on Wednesday. “...we know that this kind of a pullback is reckless, it’s dangerous, it puts American security at risk, it will provide an opportunity for terrorists to be able to establish safe havens again...The United States of America went to Afghanistan because our security depended upon it, because we were attacked by al Qaeda, because the Taliban hosted al Qaeda – that relationship continues. A withdrawal of forces that isn’t based on conditions on the ground is fundamentally dangerous.”

Biden spoke about the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci's Response to Tucker Carlson on COVID Vaccines Is Appalling in its Lack of Self-Awareness
Matt Vespa
Biden Announces New Timeline for Moving U.S. Troops Out of Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Corporations and Celebrities Sign Onto Letter to Further Mislead on Georgia Election Reform Law
Rebecca Downs
Flashback: Even RBG Opposed Court Packing
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Oh Good, There's a New Government Office to Oversee 'Relief' Funds
Katie Pavlich
How PragerU's New Resource Pushes Back on Leftist Indoctrination in Schools
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular