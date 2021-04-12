Even Harry Reid is Warning Against This Far-Left Idea

Senate Democrats are working hand-in-hand with President Joe Biden to make “reforms” to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary. After former President Donald Trump appointed 3 conservative jurists to the bench of the high court, Democrats are working to potentially “pack the court,” or increase the number of justices.

The president recently created a bipartisan commission to study such reforms to the court.

The White House says the new Supreme Court commission will examine, among other things, “the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court” and “the membership and size of the Court.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 9, 2021

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who once learned the consequences of changing Senate rules, warned his party of the consequences of packing the high court.

“We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful," Reid said on CNN over the weekend.

Even Harry Reid thinks packing SCOTUS is going too far: “We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful." pic.twitter.com/Di7yNX98Cn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2021

The bipartisan commission, packed with legal experts, studying court reforms is set to last 180 days. Biden has used the creation of the commission to punt on giving the American people a firm stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden told voters that he would reveal his stance on court packing upon winning the election; months later, Americans still are unaware of the president's view. Vice President Kamala Harris said that she would be "open to" adding justices to the high court.