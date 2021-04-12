Supreme Court
Even Harry Reid is Warning Against This Far-Left Idea

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 11:40 AM
Even Harry Reid is Warning Against This Far-Left Idea

Source: AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz.,File

Senate Democrats are working hand-in-hand with President Joe Biden to make “reforms” to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary. After former President Donald Trump appointed 3 conservative jurists to the bench of the high court, Democrats are working to potentially “pack the court,” or increase the number of justices. 

The president recently created a bipartisan commission to study such reforms to the court.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who once learned the consequences of changing Senate rules, warned his party of the consequences of packing the high court.

“We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful," Reid said on CNN over the weekend.

The bipartisan commission, packed with legal experts, studying court reforms is set to last 180 days. Biden has used the creation of the commission to punt on giving the American people a firm stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden told voters that he would reveal his stance on court packing upon winning the election; months later, Americans still are unaware of the president's view. Vice President Kamala Harris said that she would be "open to" adding justices to the high court.

