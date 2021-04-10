Raphael Warnock Receives Backlash For Siding With MLB Boycott Over Georgia Businesses

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is under fire for favoring corporate boycotts in his state, particularly Major League Baseball (MLB). The league elected to move the location of the All-Star game out of Atlanta, in protest of the newly-signed voting reform bill. The league’s decision is estimated to cost the Peach State $100 million in revenue, predominantly at the expense of small businesses.

“Businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law,” Warnock said of the boycott. “And today’s decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians’ actions.”

The decision by MLB is a result of politicians silencing Georgians to stay in power. While I hope that athletes & others will protest this unjust law by coming to Georgia, I respect the players' decision.



I'll keep fighting as hard as I can for federal voting rights legislation. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) April 2, 2021

Georgia business owners and officials have spoken out against the league’s harmful decision, which was made as the state continues to navigate the pandemic. Warnock, up for reelection in 2022, was put on notice by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for siding with the “woke MLB” over Georgia small businesses.

.@ReverendWarnock sided with the woke @MLB over the small businesses and workers that he represents.



Watch the NRSC's latest digital ad: https://t.co/XoaehgVicM pic.twitter.com/nbrOEvUiYZ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 9, 2021

The league's boycott is based upon false narratives about Georgia's new voting law, which expands access to the ballot box while increasing election security via voter identification requirements.