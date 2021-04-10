Small Business

Raphael Warnock Receives Backlash For Siding With MLB Boycott Over Georgia Businesses

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 11:15 AM
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is under fire for favoring corporate boycotts in his state, particularly Major League Baseball (MLB). The league elected to move the location of the All-Star game out of Atlanta, in protest of the newly-signed voting reform bill. The league’s decision is estimated to cost the Peach State $100 million in revenue, predominantly at the expense of small businesses. 

“Businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law,” Warnock said of the boycott. “And today’s decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians’ actions.”

Georgia business owners and officials have spoken out against the league’s harmful decision, which was made as the state continues to navigate the pandemic. Warnock, up for reelection in 2022, was put on notice by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for siding with the “woke MLB” over Georgia small businesses. 

The league's boycott is based upon false narratives about Georgia's new voting law, which expands access to the ballot box while increasing election security via voter identification requirements.

