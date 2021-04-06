California

Gavin Newsom Announces Ease of COVID Restrictions as Recall Gains Traction

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), embattled in scandal for violating his own COVID policies, announced on Tuesday that he is lifting stay-at-home mandates in June. The move to fully reopen his state, after a year of draconian lockdown restrictions, comes as the governor is in danger of being recalled. Millions of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in California signed a petition to recall Newsom for his hypocrisy during the pandemic; while his constituents were locked down, the governor was violating his own edicts.

Newsom said that his state is “looking forward,” and can finally reopen.

Republicans are working overtime to push for Newsom’s recall. Kevin Faulconer, a former Mayor of San Diego and GOP frontrunner in the race to replace Newsom, blasted the governor’s “disastrous” lockdowns. He argued that Newsom’s move to reopen California is motivated by “his own political survival.”

The petition to recall Newsom has collected over 2 million signatures.

