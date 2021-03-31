Nancy Pelosi

BREAKING: In a Blow to Pelosi, Rita Hart Concedes Unhinged Fight to Steal Iowa Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: In a Blow to Pelosi, Rita Hart Concedes Unhinged Fight to Steal Iowa Race

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After a months-long attempt to overturn the results of an Iowa congressional election by House Democrats, the drawn-out fight is finally over. Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), asked the Democratic majority in the House to review the results of the second congressional district’s election. 

The results were twice recounted and certified by the state’s bipartisan panel on elections; still, Hart claimed that Miller-Meeks’ slim margin of victory was not inclusive of all legal votes. The Democratic candidate sidestepped the judicial system to challenge the results, as is state protocol, and instead looked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hand her a win. 

Republicans overwhelmingly opposed Hart’s quest to overturn the results of a certified election. After months of working to undermine Miller-Meeks' victory, Hart finally conceded the fight on Wednesday afternoon and withdrew her challenge to the House Administration Committee. 

Despite finally acknowledging Miller-Meeks' victory, Hart said that the ultimate results represent a "stain on democracy" and argued that "the truth had not prevailed." The margin of victory was just six votes, but the results were certified by every county in the second district, as well as state electoral officials. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Latest COVID Panic Narrative Suffered a Kill Shot By…NBC News?
Matt Vespa
Changing America: Biden Touts Massive Spending Bill as 'Transformation Progress'
Katie Pavlich
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Weighs in On Misconduct Allegations Against Matt Gaetz
Reagan McCarthy
The Left is Changing the Language on Illegal Immigration
Katie Pavlich
Hawley Demands Expansion of Freeze on Foreign Visas
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Gov. Kemp Blasts Delta for Joining 'False Attacks' on Voting Reform Bill by 'Partisan Activists'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular