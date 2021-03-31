BREAKING: In a Blow to Pelosi, Rita Hart Concedes Unhinged Fight to Steal Iowa Race

After a months-long attempt to overturn the results of an Iowa congressional election by House Democrats, the drawn-out fight is finally over. Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), asked the Democratic majority in the House to review the results of the second congressional district’s election.

The results were twice recounted and certified by the state’s bipartisan panel on elections; still, Hart claimed that Miller-Meeks’ slim margin of victory was not inclusive of all legal votes. The Democratic candidate sidestepped the judicial system to challenge the results, as is state protocol, and instead looked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hand her a win.

Republicans overwhelmingly opposed Hart’s quest to overturn the results of a certified election. After months of working to undermine Miller-Meeks' victory, Hart finally conceded the fight on Wednesday afternoon and withdrew her challenge to the House Administration Committee.

Despite finally acknowledging Miller-Meeks' victory, Hart said that the ultimate results represent a "stain on democracy" and argued that "the truth had not prevailed." The margin of victory was just six votes, but the results were certified by every county in the second district, as well as state electoral officials.