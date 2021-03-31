House Republican Conference

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Weighs in On Misconduct Allegations Against Matt Gaetz

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed in on the sex trafficking allegations made against Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The Florida Republican is under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl. Gaetz claimed that the allegations were representative of extortion by the DOJ.

McCarthy deemed the allegations “serious” and said that if proven to be true, Gaetz would be removed from his positions on the House Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.

“Those are serious implications,” the GOP leader said. “If it comes out to be true, then yes, we would remove him if that was the case. But right now, Matt Gaetz said it is not true, and we don’t have any information. Let’s get all the information."

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

