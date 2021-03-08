Virginia Governor Candidate Challenges Rivals to Commit to Reopening Schools

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder continues to lead the way in advocating for schools to reopen fully. Snyder has made the push to send children back to school in-person a center-stage issue in his campaign, as Democrats continue to resist upsetting the teachers’ unions.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that children can return to in-person learning, with safety protocols in place, after more than a year of virtual learning. Despite this, Democrats overwhelmingly refuse to acknowledge the science from experts.