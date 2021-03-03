Vulnerable Senate Democrats Up for Reelection Receive Backlash for Support of Xavier Becerra

Democratic Senators up for reelection in 2022 who are viewed as vulnerable are being targeted by Republicans for votes to confirm radicals to serve in President Biden’s cabinet, including Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra.

The Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines to put Becerra on the Senate floor for a vote, ultimately ending in a tie within the committee. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) put incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a target of Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, on notice for her vote to advance Becerra’s nomination out of committee. Becerra is a fierce supporter of Medicare for All, giving the federal government complete jurisdiction over health insurance, a policy that will ultimately take away private insurance from millions of consumers, as the NRSC reminded Hassan.

“Maggie Hassan has the power to stop Xavier Becerra’s nearly 30-year quest to create government-run health care. But instead of fighting for Granite State jobs, Senator Hassan is paving the way for Becerra’s socialist Medicare for None agenda that will also rip private health insurance away from millions of Americans and kill jobs across the country,” spokeswoman Katharine Cooksey said. “With Senator Hassan’s support, Becerra will no doubt jump at establishing Medicare for None – without any input from Congress. Maggie Hassan has the chance to stop Becerra’s plan in its tracks, which leaves one question for us all: Will Maggie Hassan block Xavier Becerra’s nomination and his radical Medicare for None agenda?”

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) also received backlash from Republicans in his state for voting to advance a nominee with “no medical or healthcare background.”

"The United States is still dealing with the huge impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Bennet shouldn't be voting to support a nominee who has no medical or healthcare background, and who supports immigration and abortion policies that are far outside the mainstream,” Colorado GOP spokesperson Joe Jackson said following Bennet’s committee vote. "Instead of bowing to Biden, Schumer, and his far-left benefactors, Bennet should vote NO on confirming this unqualified and far-left nominee to a critical cabinet position."

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), whose seat Republicans hope to flip in 2022, also voted to advance Becerra out of committee. Republican groups are continuing to go on the offensive in opposition to his confirmation while holding Democrats who vote for the radical nominee accountable. Becerra failed to garner a single Republican vote in committee.