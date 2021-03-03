Senate Republicans

GOP Groups Pressure Democrat Senators Over Xavier Becerra as Confirmation Faces Hurdles

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 03, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Groups Pressure Democrat Senators Over Xavier Becerra as Confirmation Faces Hurdles

Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

As his confirmation process is underway, Conservative groups continue to target President Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra. In a last-minute push to derail his confirmation before the full Senate, Heritage Action hit the airwaves targeting Democratic “swing vote” Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The $500,000 ad campaign urges the Democrat lawmakers to break with the party and vote no on Biden’s “radical pick” who holds “zero medical experience.”


The ad targeting Arizona points to Becerra's "zero medical experience," with the exception of "suing Catholic nuns trying to force them to pay for abortions," citing his lawsuit in defense of the contraceptive mandate. The group's ad in West Virginia paints this vote as a "big test" for Manchin, framing Becerra as "a radical partisan, an activist, not a doctor."

Becerra’s confirmation is facing hurdles, as Republicans warn against his radical views. While before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, Becerra failed to receive a majority of the committee’s support. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will now have to break the tie vote to put Becerra before the full chamber for a vote.

Senate Republicans are overwhelmingly united against Becerra's confirmation. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) deemed Biden's pick a "puzzling selection" to lead HHS. GOP Senators who have voted for other Biden nominees, including Ben Sasse (R-NE), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are also opposed to Becerra's confirmation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One Tweet Exposes Cuomo's Money Trail of Corruption
Katie Pavlich
Gov. Noem Tells Gov. Abbott Why the Media Is Attacking Him
Cortney O'Brien
Princeton Professor: No, Math Isn't Racist – But Wokeness Is Dangerous
Guy Benson
Display Cases Are Empty: February Gun Sales Hit Another Record
Katie Pavlich
'Too Radical for Obama': Crenshaw Makes Observation About Dr. Seuss Critics
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Governors Kemp, Sununu Rip Democrats' Stimulus Package That Rewards Blue State Lockdowns
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular