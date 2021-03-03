Joni Ernst Urges Lawmakers to 'Read the Fine Print' of Democrats' COVID Relief Package

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is urging lawmakers to “read the fine print” of Democrats’ proposed COVID relief package, pointing to the unnecessary spending hidden within the legislation that comes with a hefty price tag.

Among other GOP lawmakers who have pointed out the “pork” written into the bill by Democrats’, Ernst cited the “blue state bailouts” that will reward states that implemented strict lockdowns as a coronavirus response, in addition to other unnecessary spending measures.

?? READ THE FINE PRINT:



Dems are fast-tracking a COVID bill that includes a $350 billion blue state bailout—and rewards those with the strictest lockdowns.#Iowa taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for other states’ bad behavior and mismanagement. pic.twitter.com/PkHtRPXWCG — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 2, 2021

?? READ THE FINE PRINT:



Instead of targeting relief to the folks who need it most, Democrats want to allow jobless MILLIONAIRES to access enhanced unemployment benefits in their so-called “COVID relief” bill. pic.twitter.com/C6mCu4vvPJ — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 2, 2021

?? READ THE FINE PRINT:

#DYK that Democrats are proposing $140 million for the Bay Area Rapid Transit expansion in Cali in their “COVID relief” bill?



Just one example of a pricey partisan pet project they’re stuffing into their nearly $2 trillion proposal. pic.twitter.com/WorskZ6lgo — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 2, 2021

?? READ THE FINE PRINT:



Child care perks for millionaires? Yes, you read that right. Democrats want to allow MILLIONAIRES to enroll in a child care program intended for low-income families in their COVID package. pic.twitter.com/4oRD1oxLnb — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 2, 2021

?? READ THE FINE PRINT:



“COVID relief package”? More like “liberal wish list”



The Democrats’ bill includes $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge, which connects New York to Canada. pic.twitter.com/RiDaEdcEnS — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 2, 2021

Ernst continued to point out Democrats’ “spending games” on the floor of the Senate.

With a one party monopoly of Washington, Democrats are back to their old spending games.



Most of the 1.9 trillion dollars within the Democrats’ "COVID" package has absolutely nothing to do with COVID. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aSf74vQbAw — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 3, 2021

The House approved the package with a nearly $2 trillion price tag on Saturday, and Senate Democrats hope to take the legislation up quickly.