Joni Ernst Urges Lawmakers to 'Read the Fine Print' of Democrats' COVID Relief Package

Posted: Mar 03, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is urging lawmakers to “read the fine print” of Democrats’ proposed COVID relief package, pointing to the unnecessary spending hidden within the legislation that comes with a hefty price tag. 

Among other GOP lawmakers who have pointed out the “pork” written into the bill by Democrats’, Ernst cited the “blue state bailouts” that will reward states that implemented strict lockdowns as a coronavirus response, in addition to other unnecessary spending measures. 

Ernst continued to point out Democrats’ “spending games” on the floor of the Senate. 

The House approved the package with a nearly $2 trillion price tag on Saturday, and Senate Democrats hope to take the legislation up quickly.

