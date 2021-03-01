De Blasio Blasts Cuomo's Response to 'Disgusting' Harassment Allegations

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) weighed in on the growing allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), blasting the state’s chief executive for his insufficient apology for alleged harassment in the workplace.

The mayor joined calls for an independent investigation into the allegations made against Cuomo, expressing his disgust with the “disgusting” and “creepy” claims.

"It sickened me, it sickened me," de Blasio said. "The thought of a powerful man trying to take advantage of his power, intimidate a young woman and just the sense that he was treating her like — again these are allegations and we need a full investigation — but if that was what truly happened it was like he was treating her like she was his property. Just disgusting, creepy."

De Blasio went on to criticize Cuomo’s response to the allegations. The governor claimed that he was “only joking” and intended to be “playful,” did not purposely perpetrate any of the harm alleged by two former female aides.

"Sexual harassment is not funny," the mayor said, wondering, "Who the hell tries to explain that by saying I was just joking around?"

Cuomo is receiving bipartisan calls for an independent investigation, in addition to support for his resignation.