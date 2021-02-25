Rick Scott: Biden Administration Allows Teachers' Unions to Act as 'Ringleaders'

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), spotlighted the Biden administration’s “inconsistencies” on a timeline to reopen schools. Despite claiming to “follow the science,” which overwhelmingly indicates that schools can reopen with safety protocols in place, the White House has no clear plan to bring children back to in-person learning.

The committee highlighted the administration’s mixed messaging that is wildly inconsistent, showing no unified message on crucial, in-person learning for America’s kids.

If you’ve been confused by the Biden Administration’s messaging on reopening schools, you’re not the only one.



The administration has made its best effort to appease the demands of teachers’ unions to keep learning completely virtual until all educators are vaccinated, despite the data refuting the need to do so. Scott said that Biden’s administration is allowing teachers’ unions to act as “ringleaders” in decision making regarding schools reopening.

“Instead of working on behalf of America’s students, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their radical Democrat allies in the Senate are letting the teachers unions who fund their campaigns act as ringleaders in deciding when students can go back to the classroom," Scott said. "Because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s constant contradictions, students are falling behind. It’s past time for the administration to listen to the science that clearly states schools are safe, end their confusing messaging circus and start prioritizing the well-being of our children.”

Biden’s own Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that schools can return to in-person learning, with mitigation measures in place, before all teachers are vaccinated.