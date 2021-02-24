Senate Republicans

Senate Committees Delay Tanden Vote as Opposition to Her Confirmation Grows

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:15 AM
Source: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Budget committees postponed a scheduled vote on President Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Neera Tanden, as her confirmation is in jeopardy. 

Tanden’s nomination has received bipartisan opposition, including from key swing-vote Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT). Despite her confirmation looking unlikely, the White House is standing by Tanden and has not yet indicated whether the nomination will be pulled.

Neither Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) nor Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have revealed how they will vote on Tanden’s confirmation, but it appears now that the nomination will be unable to garner sufficient support to be approved by the Senate.

