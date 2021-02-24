Senate Committees Delay Tanden Vote as Opposition to Her Confirmation Grows

The Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Budget committees postponed a scheduled vote on President Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Neera Tanden, as her confirmation is in jeopardy.

The committee vote has been postponed on Tanden because senators want more time to consider the nomination, per committee official. Not a good sign for her getting the votes. Sen. Sinema sits on the committee and hasn’t said how she would vote — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 24, 2021

Tanden’s nomination has received bipartisan opposition, including from key swing-vote Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT). Despite her confirmation looking unlikely, the White House is standing by Tanden and has not yet indicated whether the nomination will be pulled.

She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden's cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

Neither Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) nor Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have revealed how they will vote on Tanden’s confirmation, but it appears now that the nomination will be unable to garner sufficient support to be approved by the Senate.