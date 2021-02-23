Abortion

Romney Rejects Xavier Becerra's Call for 'Common Ground' on Partial-Birth Abortion

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 12:19 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee for evaluation on Tuesday. Becerra holds a radical record, including support of socialized medicine and abortion on-demand. 

Becerra faces a steep confirmation battle with a split Senate, and Republicans have not held back criticism. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) pressed Becerra on his support for partial-birth abortion. 

Romney pointed out that the vast majority of the American public reject the horrific procedure, and asked Becerra to explain his opposition to a ban on partial-birth abortion.

“Most people agree that partial-birth abortion is awful. You [Becerra] voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?”

Becerra told the committee that he believes there is “common-ground” to be found with respect to supporting or opposing partial-birth abortions, which Romney quickly rejected.

Becerra not only opposed a ban on barbaric partial-birth abortions, but also has been in the pocket of the abortion lobby and is fiercely supported by Planned Parenthood. Republican lawmakers in both chambers have asked President Biden to withdraw Becerra's nomination on account of his radical views.

