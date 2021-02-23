Romney Rejects Xavier Becerra's Call for 'Common Ground' on Partial-Birth Abortion

President Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee for evaluation on Tuesday. Becerra holds a radical record, including support of socialized medicine and abortion on-demand.

Becerra faces a steep confirmation battle with a split Senate, and Republicans have not held back criticism. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) pressed Becerra on his support for partial-birth abortion.

Romney pointed out that the vast majority of the American public reject the horrific procedure, and asked Becerra to explain his opposition to a ban on partial-birth abortion.

“Most people agree that partial-birth abortion is awful. You [Becerra] voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?”

Becerra told the committee that he believes there is “common-ground” to be found with respect to supporting or opposing partial-birth abortions, which Romney quickly rejected.

.@SenatorRomney: You voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?



Xavier Becerra: I think we can find some common ground...



Xavier Becerra: I think we can find some common ground...

Romney: I think we can reach common ground on many issues, but on partial-birth abortion, it sounds like we're not going to.

Becerra not only opposed a ban on barbaric partial-birth abortions, but also has been in the pocket of the abortion lobby and is fiercely supported by Planned Parenthood. Republican lawmakers in both chambers have asked President Biden to withdraw Becerra's nomination on account of his radical views.